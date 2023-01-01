Corporate India is expected to do well

India is expected to grow at a faster pace than the rest of the world does in 2023, but this piece of good news is tempered by fears that the global economy isn’t in good shape. Inflation is high and most central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India, are increasing policy rates and tightening liquidity. There are major supply-chain worries across fossil fuels, industrial metals, and even food due to the Ukraine war. China is struggling to contain a resurgence of Covid, and this may dampen global economic activity. The Ukraine war may also trigger further geopolitical tensions. All this could mean weak global demand. On the domestic front, policy could be driven by electoral considerations with a series of Assembly elections scheduled for 2023, followed by the Lok Sabha elections next year. This could mean populist measures rather than attempts to tackle issues such as the fiscal deficit and losses in the power sector.
First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 22:10 IST
