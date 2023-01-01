JUST IN
External sector remains a source of risk
Corporate India is expected to do well
Strengthening cybersecurity
Dumping ground
Speed and capacity
Slowdown year
Losing history
Input cost pressure
Down to the wire
Laws and order
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Expect bold changes in the year 2023
icon-arrow-left
External sector remains a source of risk
Business Standard

Corporate India is expected to do well

India is expected to grow at a faster pace than the rest of the world this year

Topics
Indian Economy | Global economy | India Economic growth

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

India is expected to grow at a faster pace than the rest of the world does in 2023, but this piece of good news is tempered by fears that the global economy isn’t in good shape. Inflation is high and most central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India, are increasing policy rates and tightening liquidity. There are major supply-chain worries across fossil fuels, industrial metals, and even food due to the Ukraine war. China is struggling to contain a resurgence of Covid, and this may dampen global economic activity. The Ukraine war may also trigger further geopolitical tensions. All this could mean weak global demand. On the domestic front, policy could be driven by electoral considerations with a series of Assembly elections scheduled for 2023, followed by the Lok Sabha elections next year. This could mean populist measures rather than attempts to tackle issues such as the fiscal deficit and losses in the power sector.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 22:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU