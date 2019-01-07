Could dirty tricks bring down Congress' state govts before polls?

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) searches for a new narrative in the run up to the coming general election, the inability of the Congress to provide stable governance is likely to be an important part of it. Rumours are strong that that the BJP may engineer the fall of a Congress led state government either in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan -- or even in Karnataka where the Congress is governing in an alliance.

The outgoing chief minister in MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that he does not believe in politics of horse-trading. However, equally, a BJP MP from the state reportedly ...