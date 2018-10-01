Counting Swallows before summer: Political wind could be shifting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expends a considerable amount of energy trying to prove that everyone else is unfit to govern India. Its president declares that the BJP will rule India for the next 50 years. Political weathercocks, however, indicate that the wind may be shifting.

Bollywood film star Amitabh Bachchan must be more sensitive than most to changes in the political wind. His has been quite a political trek from the Congress, to the Samajwadi Party to brand ambassadorship of BJP-ruled Gujarat. Suddenly, early this year, Bachchan started following Rahul Gandhi and a host ...