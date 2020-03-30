Covid-19: A chance for Modi govt to show its humane side to Kashmiris

Viruses, including coronavirus, spread quickest in closed environments. Prisons and army camps are powder kegs ready to blow up. The initial outbreak of the Spanish flu spread through outbreaks in army camps and prisons in the US.

The disease travelled to Europe with US soldiers joining the Allies on the battlefields of France. While no case of Covid-19 positive prisoners in army camps have come to light as yet, in Jammu and Kashmir about 200 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kashmir Valley have reportedly been quarantined in their respective units. In Srinagar alone, 27 ...