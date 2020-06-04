Covid-19 and the job crunch

The question of a trade-off be­tween saving lives and saving the economy is an irrelevant one. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that we do both.

Unfortunately, this question was posed by the Prime Minister himself when he said that the government would concentrate on saving lives. “Jaan hai to jahaan hai,” he said. The truth dawned on him later when he said that we had to save both “jaan” and “jahaan”. In the meanwhile, because of the most rigorous lockdown in the world enforced from the midnight of March 24, the economy plunged ...