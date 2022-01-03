Covid-19: Avoiding old mistakes

As the New Year begins with one more wave of Covid-19, the question uppermost in everyone’s mind is: When will it end? World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, December 31, said he was optimistic it would end in 2022. Those are brave words but it seems unlikely.

The world, and particularly India, needs to be cautious and prepared for the worst. Though much of the current media limelight is on the Omicron variant, there is worrying news of variants that combine the worst of Omicron and Delta, or Coronavirus and Influenza. The problem ...