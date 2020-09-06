Covid damage

India’s daily Covid-19 infection count continues to increase with no clear sign of stabilisation. The country crossed the 4 million infection mark last week and reported over a record 90,000 cases on Sunday.

It now has over 12 per cent of all active cases in the world and accounts for about 8 per cent of all deaths. India is expected to overtake Brazil anytime now to become the country with the second-largest number of cases. Although the death toll compared to the population is still low, the numbers in absolute terms were unimaginable five months ago, and will get worse if testing ...