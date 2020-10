Covid & festive politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation so many times this year that it was easy to ignore the seventh one on October 20. After his lockdown shocker on March 24, the entertainment value of his messaging had diminished.

As the virus spread through India at warp speed, perhaps even he realised that exhorting his countrymen to bang thalis or turn off the lights and burn diyas had limited traction when people are struggling with salary cuts and job losses. But his latest speech — the third shortest of his televised addresses to the nation in 2020 — was probably his ...