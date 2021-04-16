Covid redux: Focus on real solutions, do not make a mockery of this crisis

At this time last year, the health ministry spokesman was tracking the progress of the “doubling” rate, the number of days it took for the daily tally of cases to double. The rate tracked a flattening of the curve of new cases, the peak being just under 100,000 in September before it fell to barely 10,000.

Other countries saw second and third waves of infection, but India shifted into triumphalist mode. Now consider the present doubling rate: eight days to double from 20,000 to 40,000, 14 days to re-double to 80,000, and then 10 days to double yet again to 160,000. A fourth ...