Cracks in Congress as MP polls near: Can Rahul keep his flock together?

Cracks in the party

That in is divided into various factions and groups is well known. But, it became apparent during the recently held show of strength in Mandsaur. While President mentioned former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s name just once, Singh too tried maintaining a distance from Gandhi and was seen more engrossed in a deep discussion with Kantilal Bhuria. Gandhi in his speech also tried to brandish the pro-investor and industry image of PCC President and former commerce minister Kamal Nath, repeatedly referring to his credentials in bringing investment in the state and also develop the state’s food processing sector.

Kissa kursi ka

Who is going to win the election to the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha? This is the million dollar question after current Deputy Chairman and leader PJ Kurien retires on June 30. The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is making efforts to win over the undecided parties such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The YSR Congress is yet to make up its mind about whether it wants to go with the NDA, now that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), its arch rival, is out. The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245. With four nominated members set to retire before the monsoon session, the effective strength will come down to 241. Either of the two sides will require the support of 122 members to win the election. While the Opposition has 117 votes, if TDP is included, the and its allies have 115 votes.