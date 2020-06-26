Creating space for private spacetech

Space has always been the final frontier. Related developments in India and China indicate that the next tussle for power in space is well underway. China launched the last satellite of its BeiDou Satellite Network.

With 35 satellites, BeiDou is a $10-billion project that will allow China to end its reliance on US-based GPS. Global Navigational Satellite Systems (GNSS) have been dominated by the US (which uses the globally popular GPS), Russia (GLONASS), EU (Galileo) and Japan (QZSS). Each country that wants to be a power to reckon with must develop strengths in space and ...