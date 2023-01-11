Cut down on sugar

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued draft guidelines to countries on how they can construct fiscal policies to promote healthy diets. An important part of these guidelines, which are currently under public consultation, is that the tax system can be used to provide disincentives for sugar-sweetened beverages, or SSBs. The WHO has sought in particular to promote the experience of countries that have successfully put extra taxes on SSBs — countries that include the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Mexico. The reasons for this concern are well founded. The fact is that excessive sugar intake, including through disguised methods like SSBs such as carbonated drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices, is a major cause of Type 2 diabetes across the world, including in developing countries. Lifestyle diseases like diabetes need to be taken seriously, especially in countries that are experiencing increasing prosperity. Generally, the WHO has found that poor, ultra-processed diets kill more people globally than smoking does. Given that fiscal policy has been used by governments as a major anti-nicotine tool, there is certainly a logical reason to hope that some fiscal measures could be repurposed to address this additional killer as well.
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 22:41 IST
