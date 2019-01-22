Data protectionism

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Ahmedabad, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, drew attention to questions about the ownership of personal data that will be an important subject for regulators going forward. Mr Ambani argued that “data is the new oil in the new world order” and that “data is the new wealth”.

Therefore, “India’s data must be controlled and owned by Indian people — and not by corporations, especially global corporations”. Mr Ambani is correct on the assumptions embedded here, and he needs to be ...