Debates about entrepreneurship & growth

Like persistent bacteria which linger in the gut, debates about facilitating business linger in the alimentary canal of the economy. Last week, I participated in two different panel discussions, one in Mumbai and another in Bengaluru.

Several issues came up for discussion, though I have selected only five for this column. First issue: There is a strong view among some promoters that independent directors should have skin in the game through ESOPs so that they are better aligned to value creation. “Skin in the game” is an expression that is attributed to Warren Buffet. The ...