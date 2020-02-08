Delhi's debate: Development vs acrimony

Whichever way Delhi votes today — and there’s a fair consensus on who the chief minister next week will be — the contest to rule the city-state is distinct from others in recent memory.

First, the action has shifted from the streets to daily non-stop barracking in the media and social media. No vigorous door-to-door campaigning, as in 2015, when Aam Aadmi Party volunteers collected modest contributions to cleanse a corrupt body politic with its jhadoo symbol. “Na khaunga, na khane dunga” (I won’t be bribed, nor let anyone else pay bribes) Narendra Modi ...