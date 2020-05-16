JUST IN
Despite criticism, PM Modi to go ahead with Central Vista project

The Congress had asked it to call off the re-development of the Central Vista (the new Parliament is a part of that) given the battering the economy has taken after Covid-19.

Will the government’s plans to open a new Parliament by 2022 fructify? The Congress had asked it to call off the re-development of the Central Vista (the new Parliament is a part of that) given the battering the economy has taken after Covid-19. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems determined to carry on with it. The Rs 922-crore new Parliament building is being built by the Central Public Works Department. It will have a maximum height of 42 metre spread over 65,000 square metre of built-up area on a 10.5 acre or 42,031 square metre plot, which will be built by demolishing close to 5,200 square metre of the existing structure. It is scheduled to be inaugurated before August 15, 2022.

Exuding bonhomie

There seems to be a new phase in the relationship between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the central government led by Narendra Modi. At the meeting of the PM with chief ministers earlier this week, Kejriwal was heartfelt in his support to the Centre in the fight against Covid-19. He said at the meeting in the presence of all chief ministers: “Samay rehte aapne sahi nirnay liya (you took absolutely the right decision while there was still time)”. Just before that, the Delhi government had complained to the home ministry that the surge of migrant labourers at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on March 29 (soon after the lockdown was enforced) was the result of an independent initiative taken by a set of four government officials and the political leadership of Delhi — namely the Aam Aadmi Party government — had not been consulted.
First Published: Sat, May 16 2020. 22:57 IST

