Digital rent

Last week, gaming giant Epic Games decided to take on digital players Apple and Google in a battle that could end up redefining the mobile app ecosystem. On August 13, Epic’s popular game Fortnite was removed from both the Apple iOS store and Google Play store after it released its own in-house payment system on its own Epic Game store.

Epic promptly went to court, alleging that both Google and Apple were displaying monopolist tendencies. Google and Apple have clear terms and conditions for independent developers which wish to have theirs apps listed on the Android Google Play store ...