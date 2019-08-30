Directors must act on signals

How do you deal with a high performing CEO who is arrogant, in-your-face and cocky? Watch very carefully for prodromal signals and act on the 5Cs: Consider, consult, counsel, coach and, if all fail, then confront. Before any disaster, there are prodromal signals, which portend a development.

For example, in Newark, USA, recently, the municipal water tested positive for lead. Despite this, the insensitive and defensive mayor wrote to reassure the public, followed by a condemnation of the "false statements". The federal government heavily intervened to reverse the mayor last ...