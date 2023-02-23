JUST IN
Disclosure gains
Ukraine's global fault lines
Closing bell
UPI: Local & global
Moving beyond Beijing
Plug leakages
Ladakh's winter of discontent
Diverging trade
Judgement reserved
Next phase for GST
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Ukraine's global fault lines
icon-arrow-left
The Bank doesn't mean the World to anyone
Business Standard

Disclosure gains

Sebi's proposals on listing norms would aid transparency

Topics
Bonus payouts | Business Standard Editorial Comment | Markets

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper that proposes to tweak disclosure norms to improve transparency and streamline processes. The changes — Amendments to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements, or ICDR) Regulations 2018 — pertain to underwriting public issues, the preconditions for announcing a bonus, the eligibility of pension funds to participate as anchor investors, and providing material documents and contracts for inspection in the case of a public issue. The proposed changes should give investors easier access to pertinent information.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bonus payouts

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 21:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.