Disclosure gains

The (Sebi) has released a consultation paper that proposes to tweak disclosure norms to improve transparency and streamline processes. The changes — Amendments to (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements, or ICDR) Regulations 2018 — pertain to underwriting public issues, the preconditions for announcing a bonus, the eligibility of pension funds to participate as anchor investors, and providing material documents and contracts for inspection in the case of a public issue. The proposed changes should give investors easier access to pertinent information.