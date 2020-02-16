Distractable v/s indistractable audiences

A classical Carnatic music concert is little different from a Hindustani music one. In the Hindustani concert, the musician often announces the raag he/she is going to sing or play. In the Carnatic music concert, the musician starts with a slow rendering of the notes of the raag.

No words are sung. The audience is trying to figure out the raag, murmurs are heard (as Carnatic singer T M Krishna observes in his book A Southern Music — The Kar­natic Story). And then the song’s first stanza or the pallavi starts and by then all in the auditorium know the raag and some novices like ...