Divide and win: How Citizenship Bill and NRC are BJP's next Ram Mandir

For seven decades now, the Pakistani establishment has had one mantra: “Kashmir is just one unfinished business of Partition. You settle that, and we (Pakistan and India) could live as friends, just like Canada and the US.” The consistent Indian response has also been a mantra: Partition was final, and is over.

Only fools or suicidal revanchists would talk of reopening that wound. That script is now changing on the Indian side. Over the past several days we have heard many defenders of the latest amendments to the Citizenship Act, 1955, or the Citizenship Amendment ...