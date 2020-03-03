Doctors, lawyers and academics on strike

I stare stupefied at headlines like these: One from last June said, 800,000 doctors in India on strike “demanding better working conditions”; this one from November: Bar Council of India calls for a lawyers’ strike across all courts in Delhi protesting “brutal police action”; and another from last December: Delhi University teachers’ association calls for indefinite strike “demanding absorption of temporary teachers”.

As a product of an Indian middle-class family in which my father and grandfather were doctors, my uncles, aunts and cousins were ...