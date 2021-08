Does the economy need more people?

The decision of some state governments to incentivise smaller families and penalise larger ones has widely been critiqued as being politically motivated. Maybe so. The fact is no country (or state) in the world lacks political or economic motivations for managing population sizes — whether this policy is influenced through birth control or immigration.

If you do want to inhibit a population expansion, there is only one way to do it right: Women’s empowerment. Educate, skill and employ more women in the workforce, and your population growth rates will start falling. If ...