Don't play with debt portfolio

The recent corporate defaults have started a search for a safe investment option. The Covid-19 virus scare has only accelerated this search. Yet in the middle of all this there is the question – how to increase returns of the low-risk portion of the portfolio. This Dil Maange More attitude from investments is hazardous for their financial health.

Any investment can be evaluated on the three primary parameters – risk, return and liquidity. These three parameters are inversely linked. If you need low risk, it necessarily comes along with low returns. Risk remaining the same, if you ...