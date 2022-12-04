JUST IN
Don't take foot off pedal
Before infection spreads
Dharavi's human factors
Re-design and deliver
Growth challenges
Caveat emptor
ED's expansion
Nepal's destiny
Don't ignore Covid
A turn in the tide
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Draft DESH Bill seeks to bail out SEZ units
Taxing proposition
Business Standard

Don't take foot off pedal

RBI should note that inflation still menaces the economy

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | monetary policy | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The six members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, are due to hold their next meeting from Monday to Wednesday this week. The MPC, which sets the benchmark interest rates, has hiked rates by 190 basis points since the middle of this year. In May, the MPC had hiked rates by 40 basis points; and, since then, each of the three times it has met it has raised rates a further 50 basis points. The MPC has been forced towards these sharp increases, given the fact that consumer price inflation was consistently outside its target zone. In September, inflation hit a five-month high of 7.4 per cent. In October, however, inflation was recorded at 6.77 per cent. This remains well above the RBI’s “tolerance band” for inflation, which extends for two percentage points above and below the 4 per cent target. Yet the decrease, and expectations that there will be a further decrease visible in November’s data, has led to many calls for the MPC to moderate its stance in order to protect a growth recovery.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.