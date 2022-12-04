Don't take foot off pedal

The six members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, are due to hold their next meeting from Monday to Wednesday this week. The MPC, which sets the benchmark interest rates, has hiked rates by 190 basis points since the middle of this year. In May, the MPC had hiked rates by 40 basis points; and, since then, each of the three times it has met it has raised rates a further 50 basis points. The MPC has been forced towards these sharp increases, given the fact that consumer price inflation was consistently outside its target zone. In September, inflation hit a five-month high of 7.4 per cent. In October, however, inflation was recorded at 6.77 per cent. This remains well above the RBI’s “tolerance band” for inflation, which extends for two percentage points above and below the 4 per cent target. Yet the decrease, and expectations that there will be a further decrease visible in November’s data, has led to many calls for the MPC to moderate its stance in order to protect a growth recovery.
First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 23:13 IST
