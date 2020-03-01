Draft Competition (Amendment) Bill 2020: How life may change for tech firms

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs in October 2018 had set up the Competition Law Review Committee (CLRC) to comprehensively review the Competition Act and suggest substantive and procedural amendments for a robust competition regime. The CLRC submitted its report in July 2019, and its recommendations were closely reflected in the recent Draft Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

One key highlight of the Bill was to suggest changes in the Competition Act to increase regulation over the technology sector. Increased scrutiny over mergers The Competition Act requires any proposed ...