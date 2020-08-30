Ease of doing business: Beyond quick fixes

The World Bank on August 27 acknowledged the 2018 and 2020 reports of “Doing Business Ranking”, an index on ease of doing business for 190 countries), suffered from “data irregularities” and that changes in the data were inconsistent with the methodology. The biggest gainers in the 2020 report were Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, India, and Nigeria.

The World Bank wouldn’t say the data relating to which countries was irregular. A Wall Street Journal article has claimed that China, Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia ...