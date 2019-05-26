Ease of investing

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday asked for comments on the recommendations made by a working group that reviewed the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) regulations.

The group, under the chairmanship of former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor H R Khan, has suggested about 50 changes, which, if implemented, will lead to a radical makeover of the current FPI regime and reduce the regulatory burden substantially. The salient changes include increasing FPI limits in listed companies and propose to reduce the paperwork for registration of ...