Ease of living, in a punitive state

Under this government, slogans, memes, catchphrases, alliterative coinages, and clever abbreviations abound. One of them being repeated ad nauseam is ease of living. Like the other slogans, this one too sounds highly ironic, given that the state is creating an endless cycle of stress for its citizens, for which the faceless administration is never held accountable.

Here is a short sample. Remember, while these examples are chosen at random, it reflects a bias — that of urban, middle-class people. In all fairness, ease of living should work first for the poor, mainly in rural areas. ...