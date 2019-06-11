Effects of the US-China tariff escalation

In the last one year, the US has imposed tariffs worth $250 billion on Chinese imports and China has retaliated by covering US imports worth $110 billion under higher tariffs.

It began with the imposition of safeguard tariffs by the US on imports of solar panels and washing machines in January 2018 following USITC findings on injury to US industry in October 2017 under Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act. This was followed by US President Donald Trump’s announcement to impose 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent tariff on aluminum on all trading partners on national security ...