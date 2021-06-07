Employment rate continues to fall

The unemployment rate that reached 11.9 per cent in May 2021, continued to rise into early June. The 30-day moving average unemployment rate as of June 6, 2021 was 13 per cent. The labour participation rate that had fallen to 40 per cent has fallen further to 39.7 per cent.

And the most important labour market indicator, the employment rate which had fallen to 35.3 per cent in May, dropped to 34.6 per cent by June 6, 2021. The Indian labour market is in its worst condition since the nation-wide lockdown months of April and May 2020. The last four weeks have seen a particularly sharp ...