Covid-19 impact: Employment rate rises to 24% amid nationwide lockdown

In the week ended April 12, 2020, the unemployment rate rose to 24 per cent. This estimate is based on 10,355 responses during the week. In the last week of March, which was the first week of a national lockdown, the unemployment rate had shot up to 23.8 per cent.

This was a steep rise from an unemployment rate that ranged between 7 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. This sudden over-3x increase was sustained in the second week of the lockdown, which was the first week of April. The unemployment rate during this week was 23.4 per cent. Now, in the third week of the lockdown, the ...