JUST IN
Expect bold changes in the year 2023
KochharGate: A litmus test for CBI
Is India really serious about a bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036?
How Roys walked the talk
Assumptions that didn't survive 2022
Good, bad and intelligent
Tech beyond AI
The free grain scheme risks undermining more than the rural economy
A match not made in start-up heaven
Defending the constitutional order
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
KochharGate: A litmus test for CBI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Expect bold changes in the year 2023

India is making rapid strides in the area of digital banking, meeting the expectations of a digitally agile customer base in the information age

Topics
Digital banking | Indian Banks | Indian banking sector

Dinesh Khara 

Dinesh Khara

The last two years bear testimony to the spirit of human resilience to overcome the rigours of extreme turbulence, which at times threatened to erase the growth and progress made by mankind over centuries. Fortitude and innovation are the outcomes of such extraordinary circumstances, paving the way for conceiving and executing many new and exciting ideas of an enduring nature.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Digital banking

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 18:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU