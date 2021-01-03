Experience is the best antidote to fear

2020 has been a year of extremes for the stock markets. It started out with the markets scaling an all-time high in January 2020 and then falling more than 38 per cent in March 2020 on pandemic fears.

It has since risen to new heights: the year ended with the Sensex closing at an all-time high, going well past its January 2020 high. While any investment adviser who has been around for a while would have seen large swings, I don’t think we have ever seen such heights, followed by depths, followed by even greater heights within the span of a year. The pendulum between greed and ...