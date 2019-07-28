Experts look at implications of CCI's probe into Maruti's discount practice

Intent to promote intra-brand competition Rahul Goel The automobile sector has witnessed competition law/antitrust investigations in several countries, including India. Subject-matter of such investigations varied from allegations of anti-competitive conduct on part of car manufacturers (OEMs) and their dealers.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has inquired into 104 cases (as on March 31, 2018) relating to anti-competitive conduct in the automobile sector. Recently, the CCI once again exercised it suo moto powers to cause an investigation against Maruti Suzuki ...