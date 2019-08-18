Export boost may've caught PM's attention

Need for boosting exports has hopefully caught the attention of the Prime Minister.

He dealt with it in a question-answer published in The Economic Times newspaper and also in his Independence Day address to the nation. Some of the quotes from his answer to a question of boosting exports included, ‘exports form an integral part of our growth model’, ‘part of our vision to double farmer income by 2022 is driven by a focus on increasing exports’ and ‘we are not looking to boost exports by incentives only, we also want to improve the competitiveness of our ...