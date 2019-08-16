Tipping point: India's export of services will soon exceed that of goods

India may soon cross perhaps a unique tipping point when its export of services becomes bigger than its export of merchandise (other than oil and gems & jewellery). Over the first four months of this financial year, services exports fetched $74.05 billion, not far short of what was fetched by merchandise exports, excluding oil and gems & jewellery ($79.81 billion).

Since the first is growing at over 8 per cent, and the second at less than 2 per cent, the tipping point may be no more than a year or two away. This would be an extraordinary development, and not necessarily something to ...