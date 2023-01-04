The draft rules for online gaming, which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released this week, are open for public comment. These will be incorporated into the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, after considering feedback and making amendments. Sites and mobile apps offering online gaming will be treated as intermediaries. The key proposals include what is described as a self-regulatory mechanism, as well as mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) norms, and a grievance redress mechanism. In addition, the rules propose to outlaw betting. The self-regulatory body or bodies will have a board of directors with five members who may be drawn from fields like online gaming, public policy, information technology (IT), psychology, and medicine. Such bodies should ideally be headed by a retired judge or another eminent person. These bodies would be constituted by online gaming firms themselves, and they should be registered with MeitY. Any site that offers online gaming must register with one of these bodies, and each body must report detailed criteria of the games registered with it.
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 22:14 IST
