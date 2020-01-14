Fallout of acrimonious leadership disputes

I had written an article on Ahankar-Mukt Leadership (December 6, 2019). Even in successful companies, visible and acrimonious leadership disputes linger — like in L’Oréal, Viacom, Raymond, Infosys, Tata, Indigo and recently Murugappa.

This article is not about who is right in a leaders’ dispute. It merely emphasises the obvious: That bad and lasting consequences linger when a disgruntlement lands in the courts rather than get negotiated, away from public gaze. Dust is kicked up by the parties involved, each of whom feels that he or she has contributed to the ...