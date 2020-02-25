Family plots

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma’s stoic declaration that there is no leadership crisis in the party is an unwitting reflection of the deep-rooted stasis within the country’s oldest political party.

A staunch Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, his statement is at odds with the multiple and increasingly vocal rumbles of dissatisfaction from several party members, who spoke for many when they roundly criticised the Congress’ dismal showing in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. For a party that once held the city-state for 15 years, the lack of a single seat in two ...