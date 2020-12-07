Farmers' agitation: Perils of a non-consultative government

Indications are that the Narendra Modi government is preparing to retrace its steps in the face of the farmers’ protest. Whether farmer leaders presently committed to a full repealing of the farm laws finally agree to key amendments in them remains to be seen.

The anger of the farmers is only now being given credence by the government after having ignored it for two months. Their refusal of official hospitality and insistence on bringing their own food and tea to the negotiations expresses a total lack of faith in the government. The Modi government is on the back foot after ...