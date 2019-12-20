Fear and humanity know no god

At a time when many of us are up in arms over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and the National Register of Citizens or NRC, I’m reminded of conversations I’ve had with refugees across the country in the last few years. I remember Tehmina (name changed) from Afghanistan, whose husband was kidnapped and lost to the Taliban.

She was tortured by her in-laws for years before she was able to flee to India with her three children. She now lives in Delhi, a non-citizen who can’t open a bank account, buy property, get a proper job or live a normal life. All she has ...