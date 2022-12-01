JUST IN
Identifying an offshore investor
Today, India commences its G20 presidency
India Q2FY23 GDP: Looking beyond the noise
Budget 2023: How the finance ministry can kill many birds with one stone
Why this is India's decade
Geo-engineering and climate control
Smart pickup in good jobs
The regulatory puzzle of MIIs
Entering the final stretch
Going truly federal: Why states should be allowed to levy an income tax
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Before infection spreads
Rescuing companies before it is too late
Business Standard

Fighting the naval battle

China's navy is the fastest-growing in the world, but a formidable adversary to rein in its might in the Indo-Pacific is taking shape

Topics
Indian Navy | Indian Defence | BS Opinion

Ajai Shukla 

Follow this columnist
Ajai Shukla

A fortnight ago, navies of the four quadrilateral countries — Australia, India, Japan and the United States of America (US) — trained together in the Sea of Japan in the annual event that has been named Exercise Malabar. This year’s Malabar, hosted by Japan in the Western Pacific, focused on countering attempts by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to take over Taiwan, or to enforce Beijing’s claims over disputed islands in the South China Sea and East China Sea. This provides an opportunity to look at the Indian Navy’s (IN’s) wartime strategies against our two major adversarial navies — the PLA Navy, or PLAN, and the Pakistan Navy (PN), which is far less capable than the PLAN, but a formidable adversary nevertheless.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Navy

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 22:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.