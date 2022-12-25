Fiscal consolidation risks

The Union government last week decided to discontinue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Under the scheme, which started 28 months ago to support vulnerable sections of the population during the pandemic, 5 kg of rice or wheat was being provided free of cost. As the economy opened up, it was suggested, including by some in the government, that the programme should be stopped. The government, however, decided after multiple extensions to continue it till the end of this year. The scheme was costing about Rs 15,000 crore per month. Discontinuing the scheme, which was essentially a temporary measure, will result in significant savings, but the government has decided to extend the free-of-cost aspect to distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a year, starting January 1, 2023. Such a decision at this stage should have been avoided.