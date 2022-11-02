Fiscal correction: Focus should be on reducing the fiscal deficit

The Union may not be able to meet the revenue collection targets for excise and Customs duties this fiscal year. As reported by this newspaper, the shortfall under these heads could be to the tune of Rs 1 trillion, largely because of duty cuts on petroleum products and edible oil. The may also witness a shortfall in non-tax receipts because of lower dividend by the Reserve Bank of India and sustained lacklustre performance on the disinvestment front. The government, however, is confident of meeting the target for the year despite significantly higher than budgeted expenditure on food and fertiliser subsidies because of overall healthy . The data for the first half of the fiscal year, released this week, showed that the was at 37.3 per cent of the Budget estimate, which was marginally higher than the 35 per cent witnessed during the same period last year.