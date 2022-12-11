JUST IN
Delay in permissions can't be termed force majeure
More sectors under RoDTEP, but refund issues remain
Modi, the mask, ideology
Let's get graphic
Wealth & inequality as derivatives of time
A more interesting election ahead
Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype
Defence industry perks up: India's decades-old ambition and its paradoxes
A new legislation for women's representation: The need of the hour
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Get on with Census
The new kid on the infrastructure financing block
Business Standard

Five questions for 2023

These questions will shape the world economy in the new year, and matter to India

Topics
India | world economy | Indian Economy

Ajay Shah 

Follow this columnist
Ajay Shah

Many of us tend to retain our old mental models and think of India as an autarky. Connections into the world, however, are remarkably important for India. As with the pandemic period, developments in the world economy are likely to have an important impact on the Indian economy. In this article, we look at five big questions which will shape the world

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.