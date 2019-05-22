For a world-class ambience

India's phenomenal economic growth in recent years has seen the rise of tier-II cities as preferred office locations for a number of Indian and global corporates.

Considering the host of benefits that these emerging cities offer — economical real estate and government support, for example — this doesn't come as much of a surprise. In the last decade, organisations primarily from the IT, IT enabled services, pharmaceuticals, and banking, financial services and insurance industries, along with automotive manufacturers have been setting up workplaces in these ...