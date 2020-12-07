For the Union govt the best farm policy would be to let states deal with it

If agriculture is a state subject, why do we need such a large ministry at the Centre for it? It occupies an entire building and its budget allocations are amongst the highest. In 2020 it was allocated Rs 1.42 trillion. Parliament doesn’t bother very much with it because the real agricultural issues are so local that they mostly get addressed and sorted out in the state assemblies.

It is also not well realised that this ministry is neither a purely economics focused ministry like finance or commerce. Nor is it a purely politics focused one like the home ministry. What it does ...