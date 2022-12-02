JUST IN
Force multiplier: Meet Lord Karan Bilimoria, India's voice in the UK
The health operator: Meet Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals
'Entrepreneurs must have courage to continue', says Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl
'Confidence is most important': Sakshi Malik is queen of the mat again
Ruskin Bond recalls the first time he saw the Tricolour being hoisted
How CEO Vinod Kannan led Vistara with zero layoffs, minimal pay cuts
Coffee with BS: What makes Ajay Bijli the Godfather of India's multiplexes
A taste for success: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on TV, restaurants, business
Lord of the rings: Audi India head Balbir Dhillon on 'simplest business'
Filmmaker, producer Nikkhil Advani on why 'content is definitely king'
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Lunch Â» Celebrity Lunch
Just when things lookâ€¦: Beware the surprise that catches you unprepared
Business Standard

Force multiplier: Meet Lord Karan Bilimoria, India's voice in the UK

'An Indian living in London; but an Indian born and brought up in India: not a second generation Asian but a first generation immigrant - who's totally Indian but feels at home in both countries'

Topics
UK | National Health Service | BS Special

Aditi Phadnis 

Force multiplier: Meet Lord Karan Bilimoria, India's voice in the UK
Bilimoria has been on every India visit a British prime minister has made since Tony Blair. â€œThe Theresa May visit did not go off well

How can a country that has all this come to this, I ask myself as I walk past Big Ben, gently glowing golden in the late afternoon sun, and the spires of Westminster Abbey. I am on my way to the Cinnamon Club, the venue Lord Karan Bilimoria of Chelsea – to give him his full title – has suggested for coffee.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 19:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.