Four years of GST

Four years after its mega launch, goods and services tax (GST) has covered a long distance. Before GST came into effect on July 1, 2017, multiple markets across India, with each state charging a different rate of tax, led to huge inefficiencies and costs of compliance.

The government is right in pointing out that GST has eased one of the most complex indirect tax systems, and a company looking to do business in every state had to make as many as 495 different submissions in the previous tax regime. Under GST, that number has now reduced to just 12. One of the reasons for the earlier ...